Travellers vacate second Chichester park

After initially setting up camp at Oaklands Park last Tuesday (June 1), the travellers, who had been served a notice to vacate, moved to New Park Road recreation ground on Thursday.

The group were quickly given another notice and all the caravans had left by this morning (Tuesday June 8).

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “The travellers have now vacated the site and our officers are currently making sure that the area is clean and tidy."