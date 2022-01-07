Tragedy sparks new call for improvements to major Horsham road

Madeline Ely and Lucy Bennet-Stevens decided to act after their friend Mia Craen tragically died in a crash on Worthing Road last year.

They are now campaigning for improved markings on a bend in the road in a bid to prevent another tragedy.

Madeline, 18, said: “Sadly three young drivers have lost control and died here in recent years including the death of our best friend, Mia Craen, at the beginning of last year.

Lucy Bennet-Stevens and Madeline Ely

“After her death the council agreed to replace the hazard markers on the bend.

“However nearly a year later this has not been resolved and we hope to speed this along.

“As well as this, we think a chevron board would also benefit drivers especially those who aren’t familiar with the road.

“This was initially denied by West Sussex County Council but we are hoping with everyone’s support we can change their decision.

“We’ve recently learnt after the first death on this road the speed limit was reduced from 60mph to 40mph and this has certainly helped to prevent more accidents happening but the road is still in need of improvement and something needs to be changed again.”

Lucy, also 18, said: “Our main aim is to improve the road for everyone, not just drivers but pedestrians and cyclists as well.

“It is one of the main roads out of Horsham. ”