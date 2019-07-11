Traffic cleared following four vehicle crash on major Horsham road

A four vehicle collision blocked a major Horsham road causing long tailbacks earlier today.

The crash happened on the A264 between Billingshurst and Washington this morning at 8.35am, according to Sussex Police.

Traffic has now cleared in the area and there is no further disruption, according to AA Traffic.

A police spokesman said at the time: “There were no injuries. The road has been blocked.

“[The incident] is between the BP garage and Lyons Car Place towards the Five Oaks area.”

