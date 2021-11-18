Traditional Irish pub opens in Worthing after £400,000 investment

O’Connor’s replaces The Warwick, formerly The Warwick Arms, in Warwick Street.

The joint investment was made by pub-owner Greene King Pub Partners and local pub operator Matt Short of Regency Corporation Ltd.

The new-look pub has been totally transformed following an internal and external refurbishment.

Exterior shots of the new look O’Connors - a premium Irish pub with traditional Irish food and pub classics

Matt said: “As a child I spent many holidays in Ireland visiting family and friends and always wanted to bring a slice of the emerald isle to Worthing, and The Warwick gave us the space and versatility to create O’Connor’s.

“Well-known local landlady Angie Deeprose will now operate the pub on a day-to-day basis.

“We wanted to create a premium Irish pub with traditional Irish food and pub classics.

“It will be a pub that appeals to everyone, whether you are out shopping or meeting up with friends, to enjoy the regular live music or sporting action”.

Interior shots of the new look O’Connors - a premium Irish pub with traditional Irish food and pub classics

Business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners Andre Quibell said: “This scheme was a brave one and we wanted to do it with an experienced pub operator which we have in Matt and his team.

“With them we’ve been able to create a unique and high-quality high-street pub that will be great for Worthing town”

The changes include all-new furniture both inside and out, a complete redecoration and traditional fixtures and fittings alongside and a new bar with new beer-dispensing equipment.