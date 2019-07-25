Tractor and tools stolen from Horsham property

Burglars stole a tractor along with tools and equipment when they broke into a Horsham barn.

Police say that the haul, which included a diesel-powered jet wash, altogether worth around £16,500, was taken from a property in Brighton Road on July 17.

Meanwhile in another break-in on the same day, thieves stole around 50 pallets, worth £1,500 after breaking into premises in Storrington Road, Pulborough.

In a further incident on July 17, police say that intruders smashed a vehicle through the main gate of a farm in Kings Barn Lane, Steyning.

They destroyed both the gate and snapped a supporting post before joyriding around a 16-acre field.