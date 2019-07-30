Toilet Twinning project sees Horsham pupils pay for ten toilet blocks to built in Malawi

Horsham pupils on a misson to flush away poverty have paid for ten toilet blocks to be built in Malawi, South Eastern Africa, thanks to a fun run.

Trafalgar Community Infant School’s ‘Run for the Loo’ event saw 270 children run laps of their playground and collect sponsor money for the Toilet Twinning project on Friday May 24.

Pupils from Trafalgar Community Infant School in Horsham have raised more than �2,000 to help build ten toilet blocks in Malawi SUS-190730-105931001

They raised a total of £2,450, which was more than anticipated, as part of a toilet twinning venture which began at the school last September.

Certificates were presented in the school’s assembly last month by Seren Boyd from the Toilet Twinning project.

| READ MORE: 100 people transform Beacon Hill campsite for Horsham Scouts in just one day |

Rachel Amos, acting headteacher, said: “I am delighted with the amount of money we have raised for people in desperate need of proper sanitation.

“People take for granted the fact that they have easy access to clean water and sanitation, and the toilet twinning project really opened the children’s eyes to the needs of some communities across the world.

“I am extremely proud of the children at Trafalgar School and their adults, who have raised such a fantastic sum of money.”

Since the toilet twinning venture started, the school council has held meeting to discuss fundraising ideas.

The 12 children on the council, led by acting headteacher Rachel Amos, planned educational assemblies to inform the rest of the school of the need for fundraising, and formulated the idea of the fun run.

Another way the children helped raised funds was by wearing ‘blue for the loo’.

The Toilet Twinning project helps poor communities to build toilets, have access to clean water and learn about hygiene - a vital combination that saves lives.

Across the world, 2.3 billion people don’t have somewhere safe to go to the toilet, and almost 1,000 children die every day from preventable diseases linked to dirty water and unsafe toilets.

For more information, visit https://www.toilettwinning.org/

READ MORE: WW1 memorial at Rudgwick School honours 27 former pupils who died in the battlefields

90-day health challenge to be held for men in Horsham

These are the Horsham winners at the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards