Tick bite leaves Horsham man battling for health

A tick bite has left a Horsham man desperately fighting his way back to health.

Now Adam Lomax wants to warn other people to be aware of the dangers that can be caused.

Adam developed Lyme disease after he was bitten by a tick while walking in the South Downs.

But, he says, when he was first bitten he thought nothing of it.

It was only when he became increasingly unwell that he went to his GP who diagnosed flu.

“I had chills, sweats, my neck went all stiff, I had a high temperature; it was like I couldn’t breathe,” said Adam.

“I got progressively more sick. I was bedridden and lost all my energy.”

After several repeat visits to his doctor, 31-year-old Adam was eventually diagnosed with Lyme disease and prescribed antibiotics.

He was given a four-week supply of Doxycycline - but two weeks after finishing the dose, suffered a relapse.

“I went back to my doctor but he said NICE guidelines only allowed a person to have four weeks’ worth of the antibiotics.

“Now I’m actually having to pay for my own treatment privately in London to get well. I feel let down by the NHS.”

Adam, who used to work as an advertising executive, lost his job because of his illness. “I had a promising career ahead of me and I was quite sporty but now I can’t even go for a walk without becoming exhausted.”

Adam - who still suffers constant exhaustion, joint pain, vertigo and seizures - says he wants to raise awareness of Lyme disease.

“It can affect anyone and have a massive effect on your life if you are not treated urgently.

“People should be tick-aware. If you are walking in grass, wear long trousers. Avoidance is much better than treatment.”

Adam’s own treatment is now costing him around £15,000 - he starts a new drug course at a private clinic in London in a couple of weeks.

A crowdfunder has been set up to help raise cash. See: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-adam-fight-lyme-disease