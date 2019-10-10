Three dogs leave sheep seriously injured after Henfield attack

Three dogs left a sheep with serious injuries after attacking it on a farm in Henfield.

Police say that two lurchers and a dog described as ‘large and fluffy’ were involved in the attack on a farm off Hollands Lane on September 30.

Just days later, say police, a witness reported seeing seven people with lurchers in a field at Pulborough.

Officers say that the dogs were chasing wildlife on a farm in East Street.

In another attack on October 3, a Horsham farmer found three of his sheep had been attacked overnight and left with what looked like dog bites.

Police say that the incident happened on land in Chapel Road.

Anyone who witnessed any of the attacks is asked to contact police by calling 101.