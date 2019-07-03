Three arrested after early morning break-in at Sussex pub

Three people have been arrested by police following a break-in at a Sussex pub in which a couple barricaded themselves inside a bathroom.

The terrified couple were forced to lock themselves inside the bathroom when thieves broke into The Green Man in Partridge Green on Sunday.

Police said today that officers attended the pub at around 1.15am following reports of people breaking into the premises.

A spokesman said: “An area search was conducted by officers and three people were arrested.

“A 19-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

“A 19-year-old man from Portslade was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

“A 24-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and driving without a licence.

“All three have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, pub landlords had earlier told of the drama on social media, describing it as ‘a horrible act.’

They said: “Sadly in the early hours of Sunday morning we were broken into resulting in numerous windows and doors being smashed in and our cellar has been annihilated.”

They added: “We have no idea what the motive has been for this horrible act - sadly our daughter and her partner live above the pub and woke up to witness the crime and were so frightened that they locked themselves in their bathroom.

“Such a horrible experience for all involved, but we are resilient and will rise from the ashes so to speak.”