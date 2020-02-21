This is why Tesco has removed trolley parks from its Broadbridge Heath store

Shoppers at Tesco in Broadbridge Heath were left fuming this week when they discovered that trolley parks had been removed from the superstore’s car park.

Customers complained that they had to brave wind and rain to return their trollies to the front of the store.

Tesco, Broadbridge Heath SUS-200221-110237001

One woman said she was surprised to discover the trolley parks had been removed when she went shopping on Monday. “It was pouring with rain and blowing a gale and I got drenched when returning the trolley to the front of store area,” she said.

She queried if Tesco had removed the trolley parks to increase parking spaces.

But Tesco officials say that the trolley parks will be returned. A spokesman said that they had been temporarily removed for refurbishment of the car park.

“They will be back on Monday,” he said.