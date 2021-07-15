This is why passengers on major bus company’s routes in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex are being asked to retain facemasks

Metrobus says it intends to retain almost all measures introduced at the start of the pandemic - including asking passengers to wear facemasks.

Managing director Martin Harris said: “To continue to keep customers and our colleagues safe, from 19 July customers will notice very little difference.

“We will continue to maintain measures such as thoroughly cleaning our buses and extra touch point cleaning, providing hand sanitiser on board and keeping windows open to refresh the air.

“Capacity numbers will revert to pre-pandemic levels and almost all of the measures we have put in place throughout the pandemic and the guidance we have applied will remain in place.

“The government, our local authority and public health teams are advising that people continue to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces. We fully support this, and our messaging on face coverings on buses remains in place.

“We highly recommend that passengers who can wear face coverings continue to wear them unless exempt.

“This is the same recommendation for all enclosed spaces such as shops.