This is why Level 1 in Worthing has been closed – and when it reopens
Level 1 in Worthing is hoping to reopen later on today after circumstances beyond their control forced them to close.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 2:33 pm
Level 1 restaurant in Marine Parade announced its temporary closure on its Instagram story yesterday (August 19) after dealing with circumstances out of their control, staff said.
A spokesperson from Level 1 said: “We had a blocked drain that we are trying to get cleared.
“We are hoping to reopen later today as soon as it gets fixed.”