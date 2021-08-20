This is why Level 1 in Worthing has been closed – and when it reopens

Level 1 in Worthing is hoping to reopen later on today after circumstances beyond their control forced them to close.

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 20th August 2021, 2:33 pm

Level 1 restaurant in Marine Parade announced its temporary closure on its Instagram story yesterday (August 19) after dealing with circumstances out of their control, staff said.

A spokesperson from Level 1 said: “We had a blocked drain that we are trying to get cleared.

“We are hoping to reopen later today as soon as it gets fixed.”

Level 1, Worthing, hoping to reopen after drain blockage caused temporary closure. Photo by Eddie Mitchell