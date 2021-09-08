This is why Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex are hot, hot, hot ...

And it might not come as too much of a surprise to most of us as temperatures in Sussex have hit close to 30C this week.

New analysis based on Met Office climate data shows that Britain’s hottest spot is Canterbury.

But Crawley comes in as the 58th hottest place, Mid Sussex is in 71st place and Horsham comes in at 76th in the top 100.

Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex are among the top 100 hottest places in the UK

The analysis - by sleep specialists TheDozyOwl.co.uk - took into account variables such as average temperature, windspeed and rainfall.

Canterbury is in first place with an overall score of 7.89 out of 10. The city has one of the highest averages for sunshine hours - 704.64 - and the highest average humidity at 78.39 per cent.

Richmond Upon Thames was in second place and the Folkestone and Hythe district of Kent was third.

If you’re looking for the hottest seaside spot in Sussex - it’s Eastbourne, according to the research. It came in at number 38 in the top 100 hottest locations.

Hastings, meanwhile, is slightly on the cooler side, coming in at number 55.