This is why firefighters were in Horsham’s The Forum this week

The service was given access to The Forum in Horsham to allow them to test the building’s new dry riser and simulate a fire involving a vehicle.

A spokesman added: “The crews at Horsham Fire Station were joined in the exercise by retained firefighters from Partridge Green Fire Station, as well as the Neighbourhood Wardens from Horsham District Council, as part of the drill.”

The training exercise was organised by Horsham White Watch manager Steve Bridle, who also serves as retained Watch Manager at Partridge Green.

Firefighters did a live action drill at The Forum

He said: “During the course of the evening, crews were mobilised to the scene following reports of a fire involving a vehicle in the car park of The Forum. Working together, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and quickly brought the ‘fire’ under control.

“Having the opportunity to put our training into practice in a real life scenario is invaluable, and we are very grateful to Horsham District Council and the residents of The Forum for allowing us to carry out this exercise on Wednesday evening.”

