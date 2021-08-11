This is what’s happening to Storrington’s book selling service as Lions Club ceases operation

From this month, a new bookstore service will instead be run by the Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District so that the popular community activity can continue.

Paul Weaver, president of Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary Club, said: “Chanctonbury Lions Club has done an amazing job of extending book purchase and readership among folk across our region and their motto ‘WE SERVE’ has been so well demonstrated over the past 62 years.

“Rotary has worked closely with Lions Club for the community during this time and we are proud to continue their bookstall service ensuring that book buyers can satisfy their reading appetites while raising money for worthwhile causes.”

The Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District is taking on the Chanctobury Lions Club's book selling service in Storrington following a drop in the club's active membership SUS-210208-145250001

The Chanctonbury Lions Club, which was formed in 1959, has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for good causes and for some years its main fundraising activity has been selling pre-owned books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl records kindly donated by the general public.

Rotary will now administer the book sales operation accepting donations of books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, jigsaw puzzles (complete) and board games, and any of these items which cannot be sold will be sold on to wholesalers for resale or recycling.

This means local book lovers will be able to continue to buy from a massive range of books from the bookstall in Storrington centre (Place Villerest) every Saturday morning.

Additionally, there is a bookcase with a donation box in the waiting room at Pulborough Station for London bound commuters. The Rotary book van will also attend local village days and fetes.

Phil Abbott, president of Chanctonbury Lions Club, said: “We are delighted that our Rotary friends are taking over our book selling operation, it is in safe hands. We will still be active in the community.”