This is the weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

The week is set to start off with sunshine on Monday and temperatures reaching a maximum of 23 degrees.

Most places will stay dry and it will generally be warm, though there may be some cooling onshore winds around the coast, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday and Wednesday are set to be rather cloudier, but there will still be some warm bright or sunny spells and it will be mainly dry.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19 degrees on Tuesday and 21 degrees on Wednesday.

On Thursday it is set to be warm and feeling humid, according to the Met Office, with a chance of showers.

Friday will start with sunny intervals but thunder showers are expected in the afternoon.

