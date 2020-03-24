This is the plan for the new Welcome to Steyning sign

The new Welcome to Steyning sign is looking stunning in the sunshine, with the flowering cherry beside it in full bloom.

The sign, in Bramber Road, has become a bit of a talking point in the town but the truth is, the project is as yet incomplete.

The new Welcome to Steyning sign, which is not yet complete. Picture: Michael Williams

Steyning Horticultural Society chairman Charles Ashby has organised the sign to celebrate its 90th birthday and raised £10,105 through grants and donations.

Charles said: “The society was founded in 1928 and the project has been ongoing since 2018, with fundraising and permissions, etc.

“In addition to the sign, there will be a silhouette of St Cuthman, pushing his mother into town, as per the Steyning foundation legend.

“The idea was to create a stunning town entrance and the bespoke welcoming sign, when fully dressed, will have six huge hanging baskets of flowers in two rows and flowers filling the base planter.

“I conceived the idea with the thought of helping the town’s traders, hoping the project would encourage future tourism and also to support the Steyning in Bloom team, who were looking to increase their floral displays.”

Steyning artist Mike Kelly created the design and the sign was made by Alistair Burrows from Sussex Ironworks, who also made the new Steyning gateway, complete with a magnificent metal map, at the twitten entrance connecting Newmans Gardens car park with Steyning High Street.

It has certainly caught the attention of residents and one sent us a spring photograph, saying he could not help but stop and take a picture.

Michael Williams said: “The new Steyning sign looks fabulous, especially with the cherry blossom as a backdrop. Well done to all those who worked on it because it looks stunning.”

It is hoped the silhouette can be completed and fitted in April, and the hanging baskets are due in May. Once everything is established, Ferring Nurseries will be tending to the plants.