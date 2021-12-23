This is the Christmas card chosen by a Sompting care home for 2021

Margaret Sands created her fun design with wellbeing co-ordinator Teresa Bettell and it was professionally printed on card to be sent out to friends and family, as well as stakeholders and community contacts.

Caring Homes, which runs Rectory House, said residents were delighted that Margaret’s design was chosen for this year’s Christmas card.

Every home in the family of 70 was given the opportunity to design and print their own card, with residents, relatives and community groups all getting involved.

Margaret Sands created her fun snowman design with wellbeing co-ordinator Teresa Bettell and this has been used by Rectory House Care Home in Sompting as its Christmas card this year

Emma Clarke, head of marketing, said: “Our homes really enjoyed getting involved in designing their own Christmas cards this year and we have had some amazing designs from residents, relatives and community groups who are involved with the homes.

“Christmas is an amazing time of year in our homes with lots going on. The festive season, with its familiar sights, sounds and smells, evokes a lot of happy memories for our residents and there is always time to talk about Christmas past as well as enjoy everything which is planned for this year.”

Caring Homes was established in 1994 by registered nurse Helena Jeffery and her son Paul.

A colourful Christmas tree baubles design by a resident at Southlands Place, in Bexhill, was used to promote the company’s festive breaks on banners, flyers and advertisements, as well as in newspapers and on social media, this year.