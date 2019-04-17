This is how you can shape the future of Horsham Park

A town centre group is offering the chance to shape the future of Horsham Park.

Friends of Horsham Park are encouraging budding garden designers to submit designs to brighten up a neglected raised octagonal bed in the park.

David Hide, Friends committee member, said: “The Friends are looking forward to receiving some exciting competition designs and can’t wait to plant up the winning entry.”

The bed is by the gym pod near to the Pavilions and High Places. It’s the site of a former bandstand and has a 75cm high retaining wall. The inside wall measurement of four of the octagonal sides is 245cm. These alternate with four sides of 255cm. The bed is about 630cm across.

The judges are looking for a design which creates a visitor attraction for one season only as the bed is due to be removed next year.

The plan should support insects, celebrate the district’s horticulture, be durable under park conditions and irregular watering, cost at most £250 for the plants and compost (if special compost is required) and be able to be planted by the Friends.

The competition closes on April 30. The winning design will be planted in May. To enter apply for a form and rules to friends@friendsofhorshampark.co.uk