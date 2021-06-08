This is how much litter was collected from Horsham Park by volunteers in one day

The team of 18 covered an estimated 25 miles round the park on Saturday, June 5, equipped with gloves and litter pickers to retrieve both visible rubbish on paths and grass, and hidden litter in copses and hedgerows.

Chair of the Friends, Sally Sanderson, said: “This was our second annual litter pick and we enjoyed taking the time on this vital task which makes such a difference to our beautiful park.

“As well as the support of the volunteers who collected the rubbish, we had a lot of positive support from other park users, who told us about litter ‘hot spots’ they’d noticed.

Volunteers from the Friends of Horsham Park collected 20 bags of rubbish at the weekend SUS-210806-110711001

“There’s clearly a desire to keep Horsham Park free of the rubbish that spoils users’ enjoyment, and can be harmful or even fatal to our birds and other wildlife.

“We’ve seen over the last year of lockdowns that the park has been a lifeline for many people and we hope that as more visit over the summer, they show their love for the park by dealing with their litter responsibly, so that we can all enjoy our time in this beautiful space.”

The Friends of Horsham Park aims to protect, enhance and promote the park as a place of recreation and enjoyment for the long-term benefit of everyone.

Anyone with an interest in the park is welcome to join the Friends and get involved in their activities, which include a weekly gardening session.