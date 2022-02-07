Chancellor Rishi Sunak said this package would support hard working families

The council tax rebate will be £150 for those whose properties are in council tax bands A-D in England, to try and help with living costs.

Second homes and empty homes are not included in the rebate scheme.

In Band A, 7,378 people in the Arun district will be eligible for the rebate, 11,969 people in Band B will be eligible, in Band C, 19,525 people will be eligible and in Band D, 15,097 people will be eligible – meaning that a total of 53,969 people in the Arun district were eligible for the refund.

On top of this discount, discretionary funding also be provided by the government to support vulnerable people and individuals on low incomes that do not pay council tax, or that pay council tax for properties in council tax bands E-H.