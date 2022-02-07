This is how many people in the Arun district are eligible for council tax repayment
Following, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a council tax rebate to help with living costs, data has shown how many people in the Arun district were available for the rebate.
The council tax rebate will be £150 for those in bands A-D in England, to try and help with living costs.
Second homes and empty homes are not included in the rebate scheme.
The band system is used to determine the order of priority of housing need with Band A being the highest priority of housing need.
In Band A, 7,378 people in the Arun district were eligible for the rebate.
11,969 people in Band B were eligible for the tax rebate.
In Band C, 19,525 people in the Arun district were eligible for the rebate.
In Band D, 15,097 people were eligible for a rebate meaning that a total of 53,969 people in the Arun district were eligible for the refund.