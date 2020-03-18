This is Horsham’s Care Home of the Year - as voted for by you

Following our recent Care Home of The Year competition, we are pleased to announce the results.

The winner is Ashton Grange based in Richmond Road, Horsham.

2nd Place goes to Valerie Manor, Henfield Road, Upper Beeding.

3rd Place is Ashtonleigh, Wimblehurst Road, Horsham.

The remaining care homes out of the top 10 finalists came in the following order:

4th: Honeywood House, Rowhook, Horsham.

5th: Wellcross Grange, Five Oaks Road, Slinfold

6th: Skylark House, St Marks Lane, Horsham.

7th: Aspen Place, 171 Comptons Lane, Horsham.

8th: Heathfield (Horsham) Ltd, 88 Hurst Road, Horsham.

9th: Red Oaks, The Hooks, Henfield.

10th: Broadbridge Park, Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath.

Congratulations to our winner, runners-up and finalists.