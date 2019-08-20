This free event at Horsham care home will help you learn about transitioning into care

A care home in Horsham will hold a free event for those wanting to find out more about the transition into care.

On Tuesday, September 10, the team at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Marks Lane, will open the home’s doors to the community from 10.30am-12.30pm.

It will provide support and advice for those considering care either for themselves or for a loved one.

From advice on what to expect when moving into a care home, to discussing the subject of care with your loved on, the event will help answer a range of concerns that transitioning to care can raise.

The event will also give members of the community the chance to meet the team at Skylark House and allow them to take a closer look at the care home.

Devendra Lallchand, home manager at Skylark House, said: “The transition into care can be a daunting experience. Hosting this free event gives people the opportunity to find out more about the intricacies of the process before they make any big decisions.

“It also provides us with the opportunity to meet the local people of Horsham who can talk to the team and look around the care home. We look forward to welcoming people for this informative session.”

