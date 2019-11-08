Thieves try to steal lightning conductor from Horsham church

Thieves tried to steal a lightning conductor from the roof of a Horsham church after earlier trying to steal lead.

Police say that the thieves struck at the church - St John’s in Hammerpond Road, Coolhurst - last Friday.

A spokesman said: “Intruders attempted to break into the church by smashing the door, they then attempted to steal what lead remains from the roof but failed - most of the lead has been replaced by other materials.

“They then attempted to remove the lightning conductor and failed in this also.”

Last year, thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to St John’s when they stripped lead from the roof.

The church was one of several targeted in October 2018 which sparked a call from police to clergymen to be on their guard.

Police are urging anyone with any information about the latest attempted theft to call them on 101.