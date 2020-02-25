Thieves target outhouses in Horsham burglaries

A string of break-ins have been reported in and around Horsham over the past week.

In one incident, burglars stole a mountain bike when they broke into the garage of a Horsham property.

Police say that the theft happened in Furzefield Road some time between February 20 and February 21.

The burglars broke off the locks of the garage before fleeing with the bike.

Police say that thieves also targeted several garages in Worthing Road, Horsham, during the same period but it is not yet known what was stolen.

In another incident, thieves stole what police describe as ‘a large amount of tools’ when they forced open the garage of a property in Lordings Road, Billingshurst.

The theft happended some time between 5.45am and 7am on February 21.

In a further break-in, the padlock of a shed was broken off at a property in Doomsday Lane, Horsham, at around 1am on February 20 but the thieves fled empty-handed.