Thieves target Horsham properties

Burglars have targeted a number of properties in and around Horsham.
Police say that a house in Kings Road was broken into some time between 6pm and 10pm on March 17.
And, they say, thieves stole power tools when they forced open the garage door of a property in Meadow Close at around 1.30am on March 13.
Officers say that two lawn mowers were stolen from the garage of a house in Queen Elizabeth Road, Rudgwick.
There was also an attempted break-in in Middleton Road, Horsham, say police, and men were seen trying the door handles of properties in Broadbridge Heath.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.