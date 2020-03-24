Thieves target Horsham properties

Burglars have targeted a number of properties in and around Horsham.

Police say that a house in Kings Road was broken into some time between 6pm and 10pm on March 17.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981 SUS-180108-084523001

And, they say, thieves stole power tools when they forced open the garage door of a property in Meadow Close at around 1.30am on March 13.

Officers say that two lawn mowers were stolen from the garage of a house in Queen Elizabeth Road, Rudgwick.

There was also an attempted break-in in Middleton Road, Horsham, say police, and men were seen trying the door handles of properties in Broadbridge Heath.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.