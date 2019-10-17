Thieves target Horsham district rural properties

Thieves have targeted a number of rural properties in the Horsham area.

Police say that in one incident a £9,000 tractor - an orange Kubota model with a front loader - was stolen from a property in Brook Lane, Pulborough

In another incident, thieves forced open an outbuilding on a farm in Copsale Road, Maplehurst, and stole a quantity of lead, worth £350, along with a Stihl hedge cutter, strimmer and nail guns, valued at £800.

Meanwhile, a fuel tank and a quantity of red diesel, worth around £500, was stolen from a farm off the Steyning by-pass.

Police urge anyone with any information to contact them by calling 101.