Thieves target cars at Mid Sussex rail station

A string of cars have been targetted by thieves while parked at a village rail station.

Police say the thieves struck yesterday at Balcombe Station and smashed windows in 10 cars parked there.

A number of items were stolen from the vehicles.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said they had first been alerted just before 2pm yesterday when they received a report of a car with a smashed window.

The spokesman said: “Officers attended the station and identified nine other cars with criminal damage, a number of which had items stolen.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 314 of 11/07/19.”