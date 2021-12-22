Thieves strike at village properties around Horsham

Police say that a vehicle containing tools was stolen from outside a property in Pond Close, Billingshurst, some time between 10pm on December 17 and 8.30am the following day.

And thieves struck in Cagefoot Lane, Henfield, between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on December 15 when they stole a laptop, handbag and other items from a Fiat 500.

Police say a key was stolen from an outbuilding at a house in Barrington Road, Horsham, at around 7.30pm on December 18.

Sussex Police

And officers say there was also an attempted theft at a property in Church Street, Rudgwick, in the early hours of December 18.

And another attempted theft was made in Crusades Road, Faygate, at around 3.30pm on December 20.