Thieves steal village brownie pack’s star scarecrow

Thieves have stolen a brownie pack’s scarecrow which was front runner to win a village scarecrow competition.

The scarecrow - named Buttercup - was made by the 1st Ardingly Brownie and Rainbows for Ardingly’s annual Scarecrow Festival this week.

It had been chosen to sit in pride of place at the village crossroads for the festival, which aims to encourage drivers to observe the local 30mph speed limit and helps boost the national ‘Walk to school week’ initiative.

As part of the festival, children from St Peter’s Church of England Primary School are on a scarecrow hunt this week to count up all the scarecrows and pick their favourite. Sadly Buttercup is not among them.

Brownie and Rainbows spokeswoman Esther Clutton said: “Buttercup was the front runner.

“Now in its third year, the festival is a popular event bringing the whole community together.

“Obviously the community are devastated by the removal of our key scarecrow made by the local Brownie and Rainbow group.

“We reach out to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Buttercup and ask that she is returned with or without her boots- no questions asked.”