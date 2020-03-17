Thieves in new spate of Horsham burglaries

Thieves have been operating in and around Horsham again over the past few weeks.

In one incident a mountain bike and power tools were stolen from the garage of a property in New Street, Horsham.

Police say the theft happened some time between 6pm on March 9 and 8am on March 11.

In another burglary, a ‘large number’ of power tools and hand tools were stolen from a shed at a house in Goose Green Lane, Pulborough.

It happened, say police, between 4pm on March 8 and 9.30 am on March 14.

Police say that a number of items were stolen from garages of a property in Gratwicke Close, Billingshurst, overnight between March 10 and 11.

Items were also stolen from a house in Canberra Place, Horsham, on March 14, say police, and there was an attempted break-in at the garage of a property in Tandridge Park, Horsham, along with a property in New Street, Horsham.