Thieves grab bike and power tools in village burglary

Burglars escaped with a bicycle and power tools when they broke into a village property near Horsham.

Police say the break-in happened in Horsham Road, Rusper, between 4pm and 7pm on May 18.

Power tools were also stolen from the garage of another property in the same road some time between 4pm on May 15 and 2.30pm on May 18.

And in another separate incident, police say that a bicycle and power tools were also stolen from the garage of a house in Rudgwick some time between 12 noon and 3pm on May 17.

Meanwhile, burglars broke into an outbuilding at a house in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, on May 15 and fled with a number of garden tools.