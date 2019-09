Burglars escaped with jewellery when they forced open the front door of a house in Bramber.

Police say the break-in happened in Castle Lane sometime between 12.45pm and 6pm on August 29.

In a separate incident, two bicycles were stolen from a shed at a property in Henfield Road, Upper Beeding, some time between 9.30pm on August 28 and 6am the following day.