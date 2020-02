Gold coins and watches were stolen when burglars targeted a property in Storrington.

Police say that the thieves broke into the property in Meadowside some time between 5.45pm and 6pm on February 11.

Police

In a separate incident, an attempted break-in was made at a house in Heron Way, Horsham, between midnight and 5am on February 13.

Police say that damage was caused to a door but nothing was taken.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.