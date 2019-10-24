Thieves escape with £2,450 haul in break-in near Horsham

Thieves escaped with a £2,450 haul when they broke into farm buildings near Horsham.

Police say that the thieves forced open shipping containers on land at Smithers Hill Lane, Shipley, on October 14.

SR1817994 SUS-180108-084428001

Their haul included a lawn mower, chain saw, leaf blower and hedge cutter, worth £2,450.

In a separate incident on October 18, thieves stole two Stihl chainsaws and a pole saw/hedgecutter, worth £1.300, from a farm in Partridge Green.

Police say that more tools - two leaf blowers worth £500 - were stolen when an outbuilding in Henfield Road, Partridge Green, was broken into on October 14.

Anyone with any informatin about the thefts is asked to call police on 101.