Thieves again target cars in Horsham and nearby villages

Police say that in one incident a handbag containing cash cards, a mobile phone and purse were stolen from a vehicle at Wiggonholt.

The thieves smashed the vehicle’s windows before grabbing the items. The incident happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on November 29.

Police say that in another incident a front number plate was stolen from a vehicle in Blenheim Road, Horsham, some time between 11.30pm on November 25 and 9am the following day.

Sussex Police

The vehicle’s rear number plate was damaged.

And damage was also caused to a vehicle parked in London Road, Ashington, between 5.30pm on November 25 and 8am on November 26.

Meanwhile, police say that burglars broke into an outbuilding in Handford Way in Plummers Plain on November 28.

They made off with a number of items including aluminium ladders.

The burglary happened between 11am and 3pm on November 28.