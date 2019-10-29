These are the new opening hours for Horsham rubbish tips

Changes to the opening hours for rubbish tips in the Horsham area have come into effect.

Household Waste Recycling sites managed by West Sussex County Council are now open between 9am and 4pm, Horsham District Council said on Twitter.

Winter opening hours have come into effect at Horsham rubbish tip. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

It added: “These winter opening hours are in place until 31 March 2020.”

The council reminded users that Horsham Hop Oast is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Billingshurst is closed Thursday and Friday.

