These are the Horsham winners at the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards

Three Horsham schools have been honoured at the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards.

St Mary’s CofE Primary School won the Top Early Years Team for Horsham, and Gillian Edson from Arunside School was named the district’s Top Primary School Teacher.

Lesley Dyer, of Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham, clinched the county award for overall Sussex Head Teacher of the Year.

Her leadership of the community special school, which has an emphasis on the performing arts, has guided the school to an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating for its last three inspections.

Her prize included a trophy and framed certificate to display in school.

| READ MORE: Spanish students explore historic Horsham during exchange trip

Now in its second year, the awards event attracted 340 nominations from the county’s pupils, parents and school staff. From these, a panel of judges selected 40 district winners and 12 overall champions.

It took place at Jurys Inn Waterfront Hotel in Brighton on Thursday June 27 with support from Independent Music Productions, East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council, Hornby, British Airways i360, and Sussex Newspapers.

The event was organised by children’s educational charity Inspire Schools and co-hosted by the charity’s CEO Simon Dolby and Sony Award-winning broadcaster Allison Ferns, who presents The Afternoon Show on BBC radio Sussex.

Olympian Jack Green, winner of World and European medals in the 400 metres and 400-metre hurdles, was a special guest speaker.

To find out more, visit www.InspireSchools.org.uk

READ MORE: Heatwave predicted for Horsham, Crawley, and Midhurst in coming days

Charity head shave sees Southwater woman raise more than £2,000