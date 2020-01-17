Theatre students in Crawley perform The Grinch and raise funds for charity

Students from Ariel Company Theatre’s Crawley Academy performed festive favourite The Grinch raising funds for charity.

The students worked hard to perform the show on the last day of term last month. They had just five morning rehearsals at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School where the academy is based.

The audience was treated to musical numbers including ‘Where Are You Christmas’ and You’re a Mean One Mr Grinch’ and discovered how and why The Grinch stole Christmas. The story ended with all the residents of ‘Whoville’ realising the true meaning of Christmas and The Grinch’s heart and faith in the ‘Whos’ restored.

The show raised a total of £329.28 for local special needs charity, Kangaroos. Academy principal Abigail Paige said “We had a fantastic morning.

“The students put on a great show, we all got into the festive spirit and we raised money for a wonderful local charity. I’m a very proud principal.”

For those interested in joining the academy, the sessions will include three x 45 minutes lessons of drama, singing and dance. Each academy has a resident principal who oversees the running and creative development of their academy, along with a team of tutors and support tutors who all have specialised experience in acting, dance and singing.

Each academy also has administration staff who meet and greet students and support the teaching team. Students are divided into groups to ensure that they do age-appropriate work which stretches and engages them.

Selected students are also offered free London Academy of Dramatic Art tuition as part of their academy experience. If you would like more information about the academy please visit www.arielct.com