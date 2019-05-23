The sneezy cat that no-one wants ...

A little cat who can’t stop sneezing is in desperate need of a new home.

Nine-year-old tabby Elliott is currently being looked after at Cats Protection’s national adoption centre in Chelwood Gate where staff think his persistent snuffling may be putting off potential new owners.

But, the say, little Elliott - who suffers from rhinitis - has a lot of love to give.

Centre deputy manager Tania Marsh, said: “Elliott is definitely very snuffly and his condition means he has some damage to the bones in his nose. However, this doesn’t bother him and he is a happy, affectionate chap.

“We think his condition has put off some people from adopting him, which is a shame as he would make a lovely pet.

“We’re looking for a patient owner who can give Elliott the loving home he desperately needs.

“Cats with health conditions may seem like a daunting prospect at first, but in many cases they can be managed well with the right care.

“Cats like Elliott deserve a safe, warm home as much as any other cat, and we hope we can find a new owner for him soon.”

To find out more about offering a home to Elliott or any of the cats currently available for rehoming at the centre call 01825 741331 or email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk