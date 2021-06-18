The impressive and substantial detached country residence, located in Ifield Wood, a has newly-fitted out kitchen and bathroom.

You can take a 3D video tour of the property here

Being on the outskirts of Ifield Wood the property is ideally situated, benefitting from being in a quiet rural location with views over open countryside to the front and rear, set close to a range of farms and character cottages but only a short drive to both Crawley town centre and Gatwick airport (both less than four miles away).

The current owners have been in residence since 2010 and in this period they have made many alterations and improvements to the property including a large rear extension which incorporates a superb kitchen/breakfast room, dining/sun room and an ensuite bedroom all enjoying views over the rear garden.

For more details visit https://www.greenawayresidential.com/property/residential/for-sale/west-sussex/crawley/ifield/ifield-wood/101264005508You can contact Greenaway Residential by email at [email protected]awayresidential.com or call 01293 561188

1. Bathroom A comfortable looking bath! Buy photo

2. Kitchen/Breakfast room The kitchen is new Buy photo

3. Kitchen/breakfast room Newly-kitted out Kitchen Buy photo

4. The property is available with Greenaway Residential Buy photo