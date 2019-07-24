The One Show comes to Worthing Observation Wheel and asks people to confess their sins

Have you been hiding a secret? The One Show is offering you the opportunity to confess your sins to your loved one on the Worthing Observation Wheel.

Did you forget to feed your mum’s cat while she was away? Did you borrow your brother’s car, then crash it?

Photographer Eddie Mitchell used his drone to capture these shots of Worthing's latest tourist attraction.

Whatever funny, serious or downright outrageous act you want to confess to, the BBC One show would love to hear all about it.

Those chosen will be popped into a capsule and as you go around on the wheel, you can reveal your guilty secret for the show.

Contact researcher@tobical.co.uk for more information.