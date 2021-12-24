The children enjoyed a wonderful Nativity play, beautiful carol singing and an hilarious pantomime to celebrate Christmas.

The highlight was the Festival of Light, an inclusive event held by the pupils for all their families.

Workshops were held where the children created environmentally-friendly lanterns using willow, paper and battery-operated candles.

The youngest children decorated jars to light the pathways while music from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (Winter) played in the background.

Staff said the lanterns were impressive and the children loved the magical atmosphere. The family-friendly event brought the whole community together while championing the children’s creativity.

Given the joy and enthusiasm of the children and the beauty of the event, the team at The Laurels hopes to make the festival even bigger next year.