The Laughing Poet Terry Godwin writes poem about Worthing

A poem praising Worthing has been presented to the mayor by The Laughing Poet and his Brighton and Hove Quill of Poetry Group.

Terry Godwin, who founded the group with Geoff Tabrah in 2016, wrote the poem praising our town.

Poet Yasim Zelestime, Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe, author and juggler Susi Oddball, poet and author Andrew Cleur, poet and author Terry Godwin and mayor's consort Robin Rogers

Known as The Laughing Poet, Terry writes humorous rhymes about ‘anything that is important in life’ to make people happy.

He describes Worthing as ‘the valiant one’ and ‘the noble one’ in the title of his poem and goes on to say it has a history over 6,000 years old.

The poem touches on key characters linked to the town, like Princess Amelia, Oscar Wilde and Harold Pinter, and includes things for which the town is known, like the beach, cycle rides, shops and coach trips.

Terry finishes with: “It wants you to go home full of happiness and cheer.

“We hope to see you all again next year.”

The group was delighted to be invited to the mayor’s parlour at Worthing Town Hall to present the framed poem to mayor Hazel Thorpe.

Terry said: “We received a very warm welcome and were entertained by Susi Oddball, who shared her juggling skills, which really made the occasion memorable.”