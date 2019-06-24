The Kingdom of Loxwood: New video sets out history of village 'declaring itself an independent state'

Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 has set out the History of the Kingdom of Loxwood in a new film clip released over the weekend.

This comes following the announcement of the Kingdom of Loxwood as an independent state on Thursday May 30 which reached shores as distant as China.

Queen Katheryn Adelina 1

Stating that history bears witness to the rise of many an empire, a kingdom and dynasty and that few have withstood the perils of treachery, war and invasion, Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 speaks of a royal dynasty with strength, fortitude and diplomacy and of people who are joyous of life.

On the Kingdom’s newly launched web pages, Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 also explains that not only has The Kingdom of Loxwood kept its own royal lineage independent of that which forms the English monarchy, it also has its own standing army and its own official currency, the Loxwood Groat.

Welcoming all to the Kingdom of Loxwood, a map detailing the realm has also been updated and displayed for all to see at: www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk/loxwoodjoust/kingdom-of-loxwood

Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 will be celebrating her first year on the throne at The Loxwood Joust in August and looks forward to proudly welcoming and discussing all areas of interest, with her loyal subjects and visiting guests.

The festival, which is one of discovery, will see history come to life each day from on August 1, 4, 10 and 11 between 10am to 6pm.

It is located at The Loxwood Meadow, RH14 0AL, just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood, and there is ample Free Parking.

