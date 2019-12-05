The Hawth delighted to sponsor The Crawley Community Awards

The Hawth is once again delighted to be sponsors of The Crawley Community Awards.

Things are very busy right now at the Crawley theatre as the stage is paved with gold and everyone is getting into the Christmas spirit as Dick Whittington opens on Friday (December 6).

The all-star cast, led by television favourite and star of the stage, Charlie Brooks (EastEnders’ Janine Butcher and winner of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here) are all working hard to create a truly unforgettable show for all the family.

Charlie is getting into her role as Queen Rat and preparing to be booed when the show opens. Gemma Hunt(CBeebies' Swashbuckle) is donning the sparkle as Fairy Bowbells and Channel 5’s Milkshake! presenter David Ribi is all set to take on the title role of Dick Whittington.

Crawley’s favourite dame, the fabulous Michael J Batchelor is back as Dolly the Cook, along with Richard Franks as Billy.

Dick Whittington is a panto adventure like no other, with spectacular sets and costumes, amazing special effects and a script that will have all ages rolling in the aisles. It runs until from January 5.

Tickets are selling faster than ever, so book early to avoid disappointment! Call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

Nominations are now open for the Crawley Community Awards 2020, organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Crawley Observer and The Hawth with the generous support of Headline Sponsor Gatwick Airport.

The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

The awards presentation evening is a real celebration and those who make nominations are invited alongside those who are shortlisted. If you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org.

Nominations in writing can be sent to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ. To nominate by email or for queries, please email crawleycommunityawards@gmail.com