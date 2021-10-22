Iain Henderson , assistant head, said the school had been asked to support the charity by a parent affected by spina bifida. One suggestion was for the children to wear yellow, the charity’s colour, but in the end it was agreed to hold a Back to Front Day.

Mr Henderson said: “We didn’t want children to feel they had to buy something specially, so the Back to Front theme was a suggestion from the charity. We have never done it before. Some of the children arrived with their coats back to front, which is actually quite difficult to do, and we’ve had rucksacks on the front instead of the back. About 50 per cent took part and we have raised about £200.”