The Gatwick School's first Year 11 celebrate prom

The event, held at Alexander House in East Grinstead was enjoyed by the school's first group of Year 11's, who arrived in a range of luxury cars and enjoyed the evening's good weather. Miss Newman, progress leader for Year 11, who organised the evening, said she was so pleased the students thoroughly enjoyed their prom and both the girls and boys looked absolutely fantastic on the night. Headteacher, Mr Roessler, said he was very impressed with the organisation of a great evening and the students were a real credit to The Gatwick School.

One of The Gatwick School's students at prom.

The Gatwick School's first group of Year 11's celebrated their prom on June 27

Two students of The Gatwick School arriving at prom

A group of The Gatwick School students at prom

