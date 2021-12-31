Among the five is Alison Whitburn, Morrison’s community champion in Littlehampton, who has been honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her tireless commitment to helping those in her local community.

Alison has helped and supported various charities and local familiesincluding regular donations of items to a women’s refuge and to Littlehampton Foodbank and Community Fridge.

She is always seeking opportunities to make a difference locally and was involved in the establishment of a new soup kitchen for local families in need. Not only with donations of fresh food but also offering her time to help prepare and serve meals.

Littlehampton Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn has been recognised in the Queen's New Years Honours List

Alison provides support to local schools by donating breakfast club items and has helped with food supplies during school holidays for children who may otherwise go hungry. She also held a uniform swap shop in August of this year where uniform could be swapped for free or bought for 50p an item.

Using her network of community links, she has also brought community groups together, including helping her local Brownies and Rainbows to support Littlehampton’s Foodbank.

Alison has - in just three years - raised over £30,000 to support good causes both locally and nationally. Her continued listening and commitment to supporting her local community has meant they can reach out and rely on her - through the pandemic and beyond.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: “I love my job and I absolutely love helping others. It’s still such an uncertain time for many people, so being able to work in my local community, and making a difference to others is a real privilege. I’m so grateful for this honour and the work I get to do every day.”

Alison Whitburn, community champion, and Helena Sherriff, one of the managers, with toys donated at Morrisons Littlehampton for the V2 Radio Christmas Toy Appeal SUS-211130-104918003

Morrisons chief executive, David Potts, said: “During these unprecedented times, our colleagues have acted selflessly to adapt to ever-changing conditions and to put their customers first. I want to say a very big and heartfelt thank you to Alison - and to all our colleagues - for their enormous and continuing contribution to their local communities.”

Jeremy Fox, from Patching, has also been awarded with a BEM medal for services to the community in Littlehampton.

Two people in West Sussex have also been awarded an MBE. Sandra Beverley Prail from Kingston Gorse, governor of Brighton, Hove and Sussex sixth form college, has been awarded an MBE for services to education and Mhairi Macewan Sharp, from East Preston, chief executive officer for the National Emergencies Trust, has been awarded an MBE for services to the Covid-19 response.

Lastly, Professor Ann Sutton MBE from Arundel has been awarded an OBE for services to the arts.